WSAZ Now Desk | WVEA on judge ruling to deny temporary restraining order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, a judge in Kanawha County voted to deny the temporary restraining order that the West Virginia Education Association filed in response to the West Virginia Board of Education’s decision to re-open schools across the state.

That temporary restraining order was consolidated with a similar case filed by the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia.

Dale Lee, the president of the West Virginia Education Association, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the decision and what steps may be taken moving forward.

