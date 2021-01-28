American Airlines resuming service from Charleston to Washington

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American Airlines is set to resume flight services from Yeager Airport (CRW) to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

Yeager Airport made the announcement on Thursday.

The service was temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to start back up on February 11.

“2019 was one of our best years, in terms of passenger numbers, at Yeager Airport,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “2020 had its challenges, but it’s a new year and it is exciting to see routes resuming at CRW.”

“As more customers begin to travel, American is eager to reconnect the Charleston region to the nation’s capital,” said Radney Robertson, Managing Director of DCA Operations for American. “In-airport and on board, our team has taken every effort to ensure the well-being of customers throughout their travels while offering more flexibility and choice than ever before.”

