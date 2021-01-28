Application period extended for Low Income Energy Assistance Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced the application period for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended.

You will now have until the close of business on Friday, February 5, 2021.

The program will help residents pay their home heating bills.

Eligibility depends on income, household size and whether or not the household is responsible for paying the heating bill. In order to qualify, your household has to meet all program guidelines, including the applicant’s annual income being at or below 60% of the State Median Income.

In emergency situations, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

The DHHR will continue to take applications until the close of business on January 29, 2021 or until funds are exhausted.

You can apply online here. You can also find an application at your local DHHR office, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging. You can also call 304-356-4619 to find your DHHR office.

Applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office inside the applicant’s county of residence.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.