Boone County begins three-strike system for mask mandate enforcement

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County is taking its mask mandate to the next level after Boone County Health Department Administrator Julie Miller said multiple complaints suggest businesses aren’t enforcing the mandate.

“Just to walk in and wear a mask that is not right, plus your staff has to wear a mask also,” Miller said.

The health department has released a letter saying any business that is found violating the mandate will have three strikes.

Michael Little owns Little’s Cafe in Madison.

“I definitely don’t want to be in violation with them three strikes, and I think then you’re out of there,” said Little. “Have to go by the code.”

The sanitarians at the health department will take complaints.

“We get a complaint, we give it to environmental health, they go out. Well, they may just do a phone call the first time,” Miller said.

After the first complaint, sanitarians will visit the business

“The third time they give them 48 hours to have some kind of corrective action,” Miller said.

During that 48 hours, sanitarians can visit the business at any time without an appointment, specifically looking for people wearing their masks properly.

“Keep it safe on us, as well as us being safe on you guys,” Miller said.

“If a business does not submit a corrective action and change in order to follow the mask mandate, their restaurant permits to operate will be revoked,” Miller said. “A lot of stores have a sign on there, but they don’t enforce it now. If the person gets belligerent or something, call the police.”

The new enforcement of the mask mandate in Boone County officially starts Feb. 1 but if there is a complaint beforehand, sanitarians will look into it.

