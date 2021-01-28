Advertisement

Changes announced for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to school employees

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education has announced changes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution for school personnel in Wayne County.

The changes were announced on Thursday.

According to the BOE, second round vaccination clinics will be provided as planned for all employees who received their first dose through Wayne County Schools. These clinics will happen over the next several weeks at Spring Valley High School.

The county Board of Education will not receive any additional doses in the future. Vaccinations will be provided through the state.

Officials say if school employees haven’t received the first dose of the vaccination, they will have to pre-register here. Any employee who doesn’t have the ability to register online should call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Any previous registration with the WVDE or Wayne County Schools is no longer valid. School employees must register again here.

According to the superintendent of Wayne County Schools, 325 school employees were vaccinated. They still have 375 seeking the vaccine.

We’ve reached out to the West Virginia Department of Education to see if this affects other school districts across the state. State officials are working on a release with more information.

This is a developing story.

