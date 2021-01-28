Charleston Town Center announces free parking, new tenants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Free parking with soon be available at the Charleston Town Center on the first Saturday of every month, according to a press release.

Beginning in February, guests can park free on the first Saturday of each month between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the mall’s Quarrier and Lee Street garages.

Along with the free parking, the Town Center plans to promote the first Saturdays with pop-up retailers, treats and special events, according to the release.

Two new tenants will also be coming to the mall, including Portraits USA and Risky Chics Boutique.

Portraits USA will open a studio and a pop-up cart at the Charleston Town Center beginning February 1. The studio will be located on the first floor of the mall near Claire’s.

Risky Chics Boutique will open on February 24 and will also be located on the first floor.

Multiple stores have recently closed in the Town Center, including Talbots, Sephora, Chico’s, and White House Black Market.

