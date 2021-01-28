Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 30 deaths, 787 new cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 30 additional deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 28, 2021, there have been 1,882,860 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 118,562 total cases and 1,983 total deaths.

The deaths include a 70-year old female from Jefferson County, a 59-year old female from McDowell County, a 92-year old female from Hancock County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old female from Marshall County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 91-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Mercer County, a 57-year old female from Preston County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 70-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Mason County, and a 72-year old female from Fayette County.

787 new cases have been reported since Wednesday.

There are 23,140 active cases.

175,317 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 51,741 people have been fully vaccinated.

For information on signing up for the vaccine, click here.

93,439 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,094), Berkeley (8,762), Boone (1,411), Braxton (745), Brooke (1,884), Cabell (6,936), Calhoun (209), Clay (342), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,341), Gilmer (562), Grant (981), Greenbrier (2,205), Hampshire (1,362), Hancock (2,451), Hardy (1,187), Harrison (4,384), Jackson (1,580), Jefferson (3,270), Kanawha (10,920), Lewis (823), Lincoln (1,118), Logan (2,349), Marion (3,255), Marshall (2,740), Mason (1,519), McDowell (1,220), Mercer (3,864), Mineral (2,455), Mingo (1,896), Monongalia (6,944), Monroe (876), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,036), Ohio (3,334), Pendleton (545), Pleasants (764), Pocahontas (554), Preston (2,392), Putnam (3,778), Raleigh (4,038), Randolph (2,173), Ritchie (553), Roane (460), Summers (659), Taylor (996), Tucker (449), Tyler (563), Upshur (1,462), Wayne (2,318), Webster (245), Wetzel (987), Wirt (325), Wood (6,442), Wyoming (1,544).

