COVID-19 Ky. | Gov. Beshear announces record 69 deaths, more regional vaccine centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 69 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest since the pandemic started.

The overall death toll has risen to 3,611 people.

The governor also announced 2,947 new cases, which he said is the lowest Thursday increase in four weeks. Thursday’s positivity rate was 9.04%, the fourth straight day under 10 percent.

“Our trends are going in the right way because of your work,” Beshear said.

At 104 new cases, Greenup County was among counties with the most new cases.

Also during Thursday’s news conference, the governor said the infrastructure to vaccinate people is being expanded throughout the Bluegrass State.

He said new regional facilities, operated in conjunction with Kroger, will be announced the next few Thursdays. The four announced Thursday, beginning the week of Feb. 1, will be in central and western Kentucky.

They’re intended for Kentuckians 70 and older in Phase B. Up to 3,000 appointments are being scheduled at the first regional vaccine site in the greater Lexington area.

The governor also announced a Find a Vaccine website, which will be operational beginning Thursday evening. Here is more information:

Gov. Andy Beshear said the infrastructure to vaccinate people is being expanded in the Bluegrass State. (Kentucky Governor's Office)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.