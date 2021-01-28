Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | Gov. Beshear announces record 69 deaths, more regional vaccine centers

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 69 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest since the pandemic started.

The overall death toll has risen to 3,611 people.

The governor also announced 2,947 new cases, which he said is the lowest Thursday increase in four weeks. Thursday’s positivity rate was 9.04%, the fourth straight day under 10 percent.

“Our trends are going in the right way because of your work,” Beshear said.

At 104 new cases, Greenup County was among counties with the most new cases.

Also during Thursday’s news conference, the governor said the infrastructure to vaccinate people is being expanded throughout the Bluegrass State.

He said new regional facilities, operated in conjunction with Kroger, will be announced the next few Thursdays. The four announced Thursday, beginning the week of Feb. 1, will be in central and western Kentucky.

They’re intended for Kentuckians 70 and older in Phase B. Up to 3,000 appointments are being scheduled at the first regional vaccine site in the greater Lexington area.

The governor also announced a Find a Vaccine website, which will be operational beginning Thursday evening. Here is more information:

Gov. Andy Beshear said the infrastructure to vaccinate people is being expanded in the...
Gov. Andy Beshear said the infrastructure to vaccinate people is being expanded in the Bluegrass State.(Kentucky Governor's Office)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming...
Man at center of WSAZ investigation arrested for allegedly scamming woman for thousands of dollars
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being...
Man who shot at Charleston Police officer sentenced

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine prepared for health care workers on Friday in Charleston.
No vaccination without an appointment
The fire is at a structure on Marion Terrace, just off of Washington Street West.
Firefighters are battling a large structure fire
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
The Putnam County Commission on Thursday allocated $1.2 million in CARES funding toward a...
Putnam County Commission approves broadband fiber-optic internet project