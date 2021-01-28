Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured

UPDATE 1/28/21 @ 5:45 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of the victims involved in a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck, Betty Bates, 29 was killed in the crash along with a 4-year-old passenger.

According to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old passenger was injured. The release listed the juvenile’s injuries as ‘incapacitating’.

Troopers say Bates as well as the 6-year-old were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 4-year-old was wearing a safety belt, however, troopers say the child should have been in a booster seat due to their age.

The crash happened just after noon on Bear Run Road near State Route 7 in Gallia County.

The road was closed for about 4 hours.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

UPDATE 1/28/21 @ 3:56 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman and a child were killed in an accident, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around noon on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City.

Troopers say a white truck slid across the road and hit a salt truck with the Gallia County Engineer’s Office.

One person was inside the salt truck and had very minor injuries.

Investigators say a woman was driving the truck with two children inside. Troopers say they were related. The driver and a child were killed. Another person was taken the hospital.

According to State Highway Patrol, it appears the icy road played a factor in the crash.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/28/21 @ 2:47 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol says crews are responding to a crash.

It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

No other details have been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.