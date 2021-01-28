Advertisement

Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 1/28/21 @ 5:45 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of the victims involved in a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck, Betty Bates, 29 was killed in the crash along with a 4-year-old passenger.

According to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old passenger was injured. The release listed the juvenile’s injuries as ‘incapacitating’.

Troopers say Bates as well as the 6-year-old were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 4-year-old was wearing a safety belt, however, troopers say the child should have been in a booster seat due to their age.

The crash happened just after noon on Bear Run Road near State Route 7 in Gallia County.

The road was closed for about 4 hours.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

UPDATE 1/28/21 @ 3:56 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman and a child were killed in an accident, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around noon on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City.

Troopers say a white truck slid across the road and hit a salt truck with the Gallia County Engineer’s Office.

One person was inside the salt truck and had very minor injuries.

Investigators say a woman was driving the truck with two children inside. Troopers say they were related. The driver and a child were killed. Another person was taken the hospital.

According to State Highway Patrol, it appears the icy road played a factor in the crash.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/28/21 @ 2:47 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol says crews are responding to a crash.

It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

No other details have been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming...
Man at center of WSAZ investigation arrested for allegedly scamming woman for thousands of dollars
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being...
Man who shot at Charleston Police officer sentenced

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine prepared for health care workers on Friday in Charleston.
No vaccination without an appointment
The fire is at a structure on Marion Terrace, just off of Washington Street West.
Firefighters are battling a large structure fire
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
The Putnam County Commission on Thursday allocated $1.2 million in CARES funding toward a...
Putnam County Commission approves broadband fiber-optic internet project