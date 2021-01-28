Documentary in the works telling the history of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - For Amanda Page, founder of Scioto Literary, making a documentary about her hometown didn’t even cross her mind, until the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So it wasn’t even on my radar to make a documentary and then in the early months of quarantine and lockdown,” Page said. “I was looking for something to watch and I came across on Twitter someone mentioned this documentary ‘Moundsville’. So I watched it and started talking about it on Twitter and ended up making friends with the guys who made it and I was like ‘now I want to make one for Portsmouth.’ ”

Page, who is co-directing the documentary, says the film will be broken down into three segments. Those segments will be centered on the three slogans that have been associated with Portsmouth.

The first of the three slogans recognized will be the title name of the documentary, ‘Peerless City,’ which will focus on the boomtown-era of Portsmouth in the 1920s and 1930s.

“‘Peerless City’ really was the era of big industry, we had steel industry, we had shoes, bricks, there was really a booming time,” Page said.

The second is ‘Where Southern Hospitality Begins,’ which is still on the city’s letterhead. That segment will focus on the economic adjustments Portsmouth went through in the 1960s and 1970s.

The last of the three is ‘The Comeback City,’ which will highlight the accomplishments that grassroots groups like the Friends of Portsmouth have done to build up the city.

The documentary has already raised more than $1,000 from a social media fundraiser, with even more money from grants pouring in.

Page says she hopes that this film may bring back memories for their town.

“I think we all have a memory of our perfect Portsmouth,” Page said.

Filming for the documentary is set to begin in May, with a release date targeted in spring 2022.

