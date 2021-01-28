Exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

(WSAZ) - On January 20, Kamala Harris raised her right hand, placed her left hand on the bible and broke through the political glass ceiling to become the 49th Vice President of the United States of America and America’s first female, Black Vice President.

Thursday, Vice President Harris spoke with WSAZ’s Amanda Barren about this new chapter in US politics as well as the Biden administration’s sweeping, controversial executive actions to cut emissions to fight global warming, coal jobs, the American Rescue Plan and COVID-19 vaccinations.

To read the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan: click here.

You can watch the interview Thursday on WSAZ at 6 p.m. or on the WSAZ.com livestream.

Vice President Harris has broken many barriers in her career, including becoming the first Black woman to be elected district attorney of San Francisco and the first Black and South Asian woman elected California attorney general.

When Joe Biden named his former campaign rival then-Senator Kamala Harris as his Democratic vice presidential nominee, she became the first Black woman and Indian-American on a major party ticket.

