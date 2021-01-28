House in Nitro catches fire, collapses

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are fighting a house fire on Bear Club Lane in Nitro.

Putnam County 911 dispatchers tell us the house went up in flames around 12:30 a.m. and has since collapsed.

It’s unclear if anyone lives in the home, but no one was inside when the home caught fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Nitro, St. Albans, and Poca Fire Departments have responded.

