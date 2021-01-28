Advertisement

Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) -- A family was left in disbelief after a man was arrested and charged with solicitation of murder, accused of trying to hire someone to kill his mother.

Billy Reynolds, 41, was taken Thursday to the Carter County Detention Center.

Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of Carter County Schools.

Kentucky State Police say they were contacted Jan. 15 by someone claiming Reynolds was trying to hire them to kill his mother for $10,000. The arrest citation says Reynolds gave that cooperating witness a retainer fee.

After an investigation, Kentucky State Police say they and the FBI were able to implicate and arrest Reynolds.

Reynolds’ home is located next to his mother’s along Route 986 in Olive Hill, with a large section of land in between.

Family members tell WSAZ this comes as a shock, and it’s heartbreaking for the whole family. Several relatives who didn’t want to go on camera said they have no idea why Reynolds would want to harm his own mother.

The suspect’s uncle says Reynolds is a hard worker and has never been in trouble before.

Investigators are not saying anything yet about a motive.

The superintendent of Carter County Schools says Reynolds has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

______________________________________________________________

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) --The Superintendent of Carter County Schools confirms to WSAZ.com Thursday that Billy Reynolds, 41, was a teacher and bus driver for the district.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say Reynolds’ murder for hire plot against his mother was foiled when the individual he was attempting to hire contacted them.

Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Dotson says Reynolds has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) -- A man has been arrested for attempting to hire someone to kill his mother.

According to Kentucky State Police in Ashland, on January 15 an individual notified troopers that Billy Reynolds, 41, had spoken to them about a murder for hire plot against his mother.

After an investigation, detectives with the Kentucky State Police and FBI were able to implicate and arrest Billy Reynolds, 41.

Reynolds is facing a Class B felony charge of solicitation of murder and is currently in the Carter County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming...
Man at center of WSAZ investigation arrested for allegedly scamming woman for thousands of dollars
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being...
Man who shot at Charleston Police officer sentenced

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine prepared for health care workers on Friday in Charleston.
No vaccination without an appointment
The fire is at a structure on Marion Terrace, just off of Washington Street West.
Firefighters are battling a large structure fire
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
The Putnam County Commission on Thursday allocated $1.2 million in CARES funding toward a...
Putnam County Commission approves broadband fiber-optic internet project