Man arrested with gun, 20 rounds of ammunition near US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Police have arrested a man from West Virginia who was armed with a handgun and 20 rounds of ammunition near the US Capitol on Wednesday.

According to a police report, an officer saw the unidentified man parked in the middle of an intersection outside the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in Washington. D.C.

It’s unclear how authorities discovered the ammunition but, the arrest comes three weeks after hundreds of rioters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the Senate’s confirmation of President Joe Biden.

The US is still on high alert following the deadly attack.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning of heightened threats across the US following the inauguration.

The department believes the threat of potential violence from extremists will continue for weeks.

