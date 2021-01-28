Advertisement

Man at center of WSAZ investigation arrested for allegedly scamming woman for thousands of dollars

A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming...
A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming dozens of victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, has been arrested.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming dozens of victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, has been arrested.

Troopers arrested Robert Eugene Jones Thursday in Putnam County for felonious fraudulent schemes.

Court documents say Jones is accused of scheming a woman from Lincoln County out of more than $22,000 from March to August 2020.

Investigators say Jones had used a fraudulent scheme via his electrical repair business to obtain $22,314.65 from the victim.

The victim reportedly told troopers Jones would have her pay for each repair ahead of time, and then did not complete the work he said needed to be done. The complaint says Jones stopped answering the victim’s calls on Aug. 23, and she has not heard from Jones since.

In August, WSAZ’s Kelsey Souto reported on the investigations centered around Jones and the dozens of complaints filed against him for similar crimes in several West Virginia counties, as well as Ohio and Florida.

Jones was taken to Western Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

