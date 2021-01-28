Man who shot at Charleston Police officer sentenced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who shot a Charleston Police Officer has been sentenced in court.

According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Bryan Lee Ogle II, 33, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday.

Officials say Ogle has an extensive criminal history and this case represents his 13th felony conviction.

“For his 13th felony conviction, Ogle received a sentence of 210 months – more than 17 years – in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Felons with guns pose a serious risk to public safety, especially when they have significant criminal histories. Law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every single day to protect their communities from dangerous offenders like Ogle. Fortunately, when Ogle shot the Charleston police officer, the bullet was deflected by the officer’s body worn camera.”

In February of 2018, police say Ogle, who was already in police custody at CAMC, was able to escape the hospital through an adjoining bathroom door.

Officers later caught him outside the hospital; however, while bringing him back they say he began resisting the officers, causing one of them to fall and hit their head.

Police say Ogle struggled with Patrolman Christian Harshbarger before pulling the gun from the officer’s holster and firing twice. One shot hit Harshbarger in his utility belt near the buckle.

Before this incident, Ogle was wanted out of Sevierville, Tennessee. Officers found him in Montgomery, West Virginia, where they say he led them on a chase reaching speeds estimated at 110 mph in a 35 mph residential zone.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.