More contagious variant of COVID-19 detected in northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – A day after Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a more contagious variant of COVID-19, the Commonwealth’s top health official went into further detail about the strain.

Commissioner for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack says the variant from the United Kingdom was detected in two patients from Kenton County.

The CDC says the strain spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. They say other variants have been detected in South Africa and Brazil.

While the CDC says the variant itself doesn’t cause an increased risk of death, Dr. Stack says the increased risk comes from more people contracting it.

“It’s not more dangerous for the person who gets it, than the previous version of the virus, but since more people can get it more quickly, and more easily, that means you can could have more people who get sick, more people who die. Not because it’s more lethal to the people who get it, because a lot more people get it, and that changes the number of overall people who have the worst outcome.”

