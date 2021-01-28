Advertisement

Neighbors concerned over sewer project along Route 2 in Cabell County

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of people along state Route 2 in Cabell County may be required to sign up for a new sewer service whether they want it or not.

The Cabell County Commission is looking at a resolution where the Pea Ridge Public Service District would be extending its service area.

“I don’t like the fact that it’s thrust upon us,” Jason Black, who lives in Lesage, said. “We don’t have a choice in the matter.”

Neighbors who’ve had septic tanks for decades are worrying how much extra they’ll end up having to spend.

“The fact that we’re going to have an extra bill, especially during these times, It’s not fair to everyone else, and there are elderly people who live in this neighborhood,” Black said.

Those affected have been getting letters from the county commission, notifying them about an informational meeting on the issue at the Cabell County Courthouse at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Everyone is going to have to have a hookup fee, and then they’ll get a monthly bill,” said Terry Knight, who lives on Kyle Lane off Route 2. “This neighborhood is retired people, widows, a lot of widows, so it might be kind of tough for people if this is going to cost very much.”

Black says his parents recently installed a new septic tank. The money they spent on that could end up being a total waste if they’re forced to sign up for the new service.

Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya says this a new type of responsibility for the commission. She says it used to be up to the Public Service Commission to approve such matters, but that was changed by the Legislature.

At the special meeting on Tuesday, the county commission president is asking only one person per household to come, since space is limited due to COVID-19 protocols.

No one with the Pea Ridge Public Service District was available for comment when WSAZ reached out Wednesday afternoon.

