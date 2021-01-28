Advertisement

Ohio Governor addresses vaccinations for school employees

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has addressed coronavirus vaccinations for school employees.

He discussed the plans during his press conference on Thursday.

He says the main goal is to get everyone back in school in person by March 1.

To help all schools return to in-person safely, the governor says they have prioritized vaccinating school employees in K-12 against the coronavirus.

Schools that will have access to COVID-19 vaccines during week one have already been notified. On Friday, January 29, all other schools will be receiving the date they will get the vaccine.

The governor says they have tried to make this simple for K-12 staff to get vaccinated. Most will be vaccinated within seven days. This is so they can maximize the capacity of local vaccination partners.

The state has a limited supply of the vaccine. Governor DeWine says they pulled vaccines from the statewide allocation specifically to get K-12 staff vaccinated.

He says there isn’t enough to do every school during the first week. He says they must be able to vaccinate older Ohioans throughout the month of February. He says it’s a logistical issue and the plan expected to be announced on Friday ensures that counties can vaccinate the maximum number of people in the shortest amount of time.

Local educational service centers are working with local health departments and retail pharmacies to facilitate vaccinations that are convenient for school staff.

As of January 28, there are 5,432 new cases, 75 deaths, 256 hospitalizations and 23 ICU admissions.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 883,716 total cases, 11,006 deaths, 45,786 hospitalizations and 6,644 people in the ICU.

People ages 70 and older will start being eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday, February 1. The next week, residents 65 and older will be able to get the vaccine.

The curfew extension starts Thursday night. The governor says this is because the state had seven days in a row below 3,500 hospitalizations. He says they will look at these numbers again in two weeks to potentially move to a midnight curfew or eliminate the curfew completely.

