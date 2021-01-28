Police investigating property damage at cemetery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department says they are investigating property damage at Spring Hill Cemetery.

At least three instances happened between January 7 through January 21.

Police say two of the incidents likely involve the same suspect. They believe the suspect is a man who was captured on surveillance throwing rocks or pieces of brick pavers at two cameras attached to the cemetery’s office building.

Windows on the building and vehicles that belong to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District have also been damaged, according to investigators.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.

