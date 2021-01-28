Reimagining the city of Pikeville, Ky.: Pikeville Creative Community planning for the future

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - City of Pikeville leaders are reimagining and looking to reinvent the downtown area with a clean slate.

The Pikeville Creative Community is a collaboration of city leaders, business owners, and community members working toward making “Pikeville the destination town.”

“Main Street as an entity countrywide is hurting. Small businesses are trying to recoup, regroup, pivot, and offer solutions. But they also have to tend to the fires at home,” said Robin Irwin, director of the Appalachian Center for the Arts.

During the pandemic, Pikeville has seen several small businesses close their doors or alter operations, but with every obstacle comes an opportunity to overcome

“Crisis is the mother of invention. Because of all the problems that arose from COVID, it’s also giving us a lot of time to step back and say going forward, what do our community members want to see and visitors coming to the town on what they want to see,” said Jeffery Justice.

The group on Thursday hosted a virtual public meeting, with several breakout rooms to address concerns. Some hot button issues included parking, revitalizing the art scene, and tourism.

“It takes generations to make a change. So we’ve got to start planting the seeds and working them into the ground,” said Frank Dawahare. “And we may not see our dream today, but if we ever hope to bring people back -- especially our loved ones -- we’ve got to give them something to come back to.”

The conversation is far from over as the group plans to host more meetings in the future.

“The big question is ‘how do we answer the call of the community right now, but as well in the future?” Irwin said.

