Snow blankets Charleston, bitter cold follows

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People all over our region woke up Thursday morning to a winter wonderland.

While some roads were clear, others were kissed by snow and ice.

Work crews in the capital city say they were prepared for the weather ahead of time.

“Usually when we are salting a route, we just try to salt it all, and then we can spot check,” said Brent Webster, director of Public Works in Charleston.

He says he expects the next two days to be clear, giving them a chance to pre-treat the roads as temperatures remain cold. Next week, the forecast is calling for a rain/snow mix. Webster says he is hoping for the latter.

As the cold weather continues, an overnight warming center is set to open Thursday night. It’s located inside of the gym at the Boys and Girls Club on Tennessee Avenue.

The center will provide “some safe shelter for those who may be unsheltered or also maybe housed but not have electricity,” said Margaret O’Hara, president of the United Way in Charleston.

O’Hara says she will keep an eye on the forecast to see if the center will be open next week.

