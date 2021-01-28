Snowy Wednesday night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Wednesday night, snow was peppering down along and south of I-64 from Louisville-Lexington to Catlettsburg-Kenova to Hurricane-Charleston.

Already 1″-2″ had fallen in Central and Western Kentucky while our area was working on the first grassy inch. With air temperatures below freezing, elevated surfaces were accumulating snow and ice at a faster rate than the warmer paved surfaces like sidewalks and roads which remained wet.

Snow showers will wind down after midnight with a general inch on grass in valley towns along and south of I-64 with 2″ even 3″ in the steeper terrain of the southern coalfield regions. Areas to the north will have a thin coating but still be susceptible to slick bridges and steps.

While road crews are out salting and treating roads, aiding the melting process, the overnight fall in temperature will see lows bottom out in the 24-27 degree range. This spells an icy start to the new school and work day on untreated sidewalks and less traveled streets. That combination means schools will be delaying their start and across the south, some schools will cancel in house training.

Thursday will start with clouds and a lingering flurry before bright sunshine takes over. An illuminating snow glare will be realized by afternoon in areas that maintain snow on the ground beyond noon. Highs will struggle to get to 32 before temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s at night.

Friday and Saturday will follow suit with more polar sunshine before the next winter storm arrives with a mixed bag of snow, sleet and rain starting Sunday pre-dawn and lasting on and off into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.