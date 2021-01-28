Advertisement

Snowy Wednesday night

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Wednesday night, snow was peppering down along and south of I-64 from Louisville-Lexington to Catlettsburg-Kenova to Hurricane-Charleston.

Already 1″-2″ had fallen in Central and Western Kentucky while our area was working on the first grassy inch. With air temperatures below freezing, elevated surfaces were accumulating snow and ice at a faster rate than the warmer paved surfaces like sidewalks and roads which remained wet.

Snow showers will wind down after midnight with a general inch on grass in valley towns along and south of I-64 with 2″ even 3″ in the steeper terrain of the southern coalfield regions. Areas to the north will have a thin coating but still be susceptible to slick bridges and steps.

While road crews are out salting and treating roads, aiding the melting process, the overnight fall in temperature will see lows bottom out in the 24-27 degree range. This spells an icy start to the new school and work day on untreated sidewalks and less traveled streets. That combination means schools will be delaying their start and across the south, some schools will cancel in house training.

Thursday will start with clouds and a lingering flurry before bright sunshine takes over. An illuminating snow glare will be realized by afternoon in areas that maintain snow on the ground beyond noon. Highs will struggle to get to 32 before temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s at night.

Friday and Saturday will follow suit with more polar sunshine before the next winter storm arrives with a mixed bag of snow, sleet and rain starting Sunday pre-dawn and lasting on and off into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier talks about the chance of snow
Fast moving ‘clipper’ brings snow risk tonight
The crash happened Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Milton.
Truck leaves road, hits utility pole
Deputies in Putnam County are investigating multiple reports of threatening letters they say...
Deputies investigating after threatening letters sent to Trump supporters
President Joe Biden signs executive orders on climate change and environment protection.
President Biden discusses plans for the coal industry

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 28th, 2021.
First Warning Weather
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says Old Man Winter is back and around to stay a while.
Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead
WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier talks about the chance of snow
Fast moving ‘clipper’ brings snow risk tonight
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Quick-Hitting Snow Tonight