State of Ohio curfew pushed back one hour

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A new curfew will go into effect in Ohio starting Thursday.

You can read the entire order here.

According to a news release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office “The new hours begin January 28, 2021 at 12:01 p.m. and lasts through February 11, 2021, at 12:01 p.m. The change is being made because Ohio hospitalizations for COVID-19 have remained below 3500 for seven consecutive days.”

Currently the curfew, put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is 10 p.m.

