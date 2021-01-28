Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, an 88-year old woman passed away on January 17th and a 70-year old man died on January 25th. This brings the total number of deaths to 80.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 29 new cases within the last 24 hours. There have been 5,496 since the outbreak began.

Two additional hospitalizations were reported since Wednesday. Overall, 378 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

47 more recoveries have happened. There have been 4,801 total recoveries over the course of the outbreak.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.