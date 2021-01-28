Advertisement

Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 29 new cases within the last 24 hours. There have...
The Ohio Department of Health says there are 29 new cases within the last 24 hours. There have been 5,496 since the outbreak began.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, an 88-year old woman passed away on January 17th and a 70-year old man died on January 25th. This brings the total number of deaths to 80.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 29 new cases within the last 24 hours. There have been 5,496 since the outbreak began.

Two additional hospitalizations were reported since Wednesday. Overall, 378 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

47 more recoveries have happened. There have been 4,801 total recoveries over the course of the outbreak.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming...
Man at center of WSAZ investigation arrested for allegedly scamming woman for thousands of dollars
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being...
Man who shot at Charleston Police officer sentenced

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine prepared for health care workers on Friday in Charleston.
No vaccination without an appointment
The fire is at a structure on Marion Terrace, just off of Washington Street West.
Firefighters are battling a large structure fire
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
The Putnam County Commission on Thursday allocated $1.2 million in CARES funding toward a...
Putnam County Commission approves broadband fiber-optic internet project