17 people quarantined due to COVID-19 cases in Putnam County schools

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Ten people from Conner Street Elementary School have been quarantined after a positive COVID-19 case, a Putnam County Schools spokesperson said Thursday.

The person who tested positive, who’s also in quarantine, was last in attendance on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a positive COVID-19 case at Hurricane High School resulted in seven people being quarantined from there, school officials say.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.