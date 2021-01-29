17 people quarantined due to COVID-19 cases in Putnam County schools
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Ten people from Conner Street Elementary School have been quarantined after a positive COVID-19 case, a Putnam County Schools spokesperson said Thursday.
The person who tested positive, who’s also in quarantine, was last in attendance on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a positive COVID-19 case at Hurricane High School resulted in seven people being quarantined from there, school officials say.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.