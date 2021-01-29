Advertisement

93-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19 in Scioto County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another resident in Scioto County has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 93-year old man passed away on January 28th. This brings the total number of deaths to 81.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 28 new cases Friday. There have been 5,524 since the outbreak began.

49 more recoveries have been reported. Overall, 4,850 people have recovered.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, dog found dead inside of van
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s...
Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

Latest News

Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One person injured in shooting
Convicted fraudster Robert Jones arrested on new charges
Convicted fraudster arrested on new charges
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,608 new cases, 57 more deaths
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris