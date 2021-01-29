93-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another resident in Scioto County has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 93-year old man passed away on January 28th. This brings the total number of deaths to 81.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 28 new cases Friday. There have been 5,524 since the outbreak began.

49 more recoveries have been reported. Overall, 4,850 people have recovered.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.