COVID-19 claims another life in Boyd County

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the victim was a 72-year-old woman. Her death brings the county’s death toll to 57 people.

Health officials also announced 22 new cases, ranging from a 6-year-old girl to a 65-year-old man.

The county has had 4,159 total cases -- 1,014 this month alone.

There have been 2,496 recoveries.

