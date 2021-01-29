COVID impacts college hoops this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What was a once full weekend of college basketball is a little lighter thanks to COVID-19 issues. It was announced earlier Friday that the Texas at Kentucky game is canceled because of COVID issues within the UK program and they are on a 48 hour hiatus. Both Marshall programs don’t play at all either. FAU had coronavirus problems and did not come to Huntington while the Herd women are on a COVID pause until February 2nd. From the Mountain East Conference, the West Virginia State men will not be hosting Wheeling Saturday afternoon.
Here is a full list of local college basketball games this weekend.
Friday night
Ohio men’s basketball at Buffalo 7pm
Saturday
Ohio women’s basketball hosts Akron 1pm
WVU men’s basketball hosts Florida 2pm
WVU women’s basketball at TCU 2pm
Morehead State men’s basketball at Tennessee Tech 2pm
Morehead State women’s basketball at Tennessee Tech 5pm
Charleston women’s basketball hosts West Liberty 2pm
Charleston men’s basketball hosts West Liberty 4:30pm
WV State women’s basketball hosts Wheeling 2pm
Shawnee State women play at Lindsey Wilson Colllege 1:30pm
Shawnee State men play at Life University 2pm
Rio Grande women host Point Park University 3pm
Rio Grande men play at Point Park University 3pm
Pikeville women play at Georgetown College 1:30pm
Pikeville men play at Georgetown College 4pm
Sunday
Ohio State men host Michigan State 1pm
Kentucky women play at Missouri 1pm
