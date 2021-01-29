COVID impacts college hoops this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What was a once full weekend of college basketball is a little lighter thanks to COVID-19 issues. It was announced earlier Friday that the Texas at Kentucky game is canceled because of COVID issues within the UK program and they are on a 48 hour hiatus. Both Marshall programs don’t play at all either. FAU had coronavirus problems and did not come to Huntington while the Herd women are on a COVID pause until February 2nd. From the Mountain East Conference, the West Virginia State men will not be hosting Wheeling Saturday afternoon.

Here is a full list of local college basketball games this weekend.

Friday night

Ohio men’s basketball at Buffalo 7pm

Saturday

Ohio women’s basketball hosts Akron 1pm

WVU men’s basketball hosts Florida 2pm

WVU women’s basketball at TCU 2pm

Morehead State men’s basketball at Tennessee Tech 2pm

Morehead State women’s basketball at Tennessee Tech 5pm

Charleston women’s basketball hosts West Liberty 2pm

Charleston men’s basketball hosts West Liberty 4:30pm

WV State women’s basketball hosts Wheeling 2pm

Shawnee State women play at Lindsey Wilson Colllege 1:30pm

Shawnee State men play at Life University 2pm

Rio Grande women host Point Park University 3pm

Rio Grande men play at Point Park University 3pm

Pikeville women play at Georgetown College 1:30pm

Pikeville men play at Georgetown College 4pm

Sunday

Ohio State men host Michigan State 1pm

Kentucky women play at Missouri 1pm

