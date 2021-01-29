Advertisement

Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County

By Madison Davis
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide in Campbells Creek, according to deputies.

A call came in of a body found in a building around 5:22 p.m. Thursday from a house in the 400 block of Campbells Creek Drive.

Deputies found the body of a man who lived in the building.

More information is expected to be released Friday. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

