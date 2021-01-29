Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide in Campbells Creek, according to deputies.

A call came in of a body found in a building around 5:22 p.m. Thursday from a house in the 400 block of Campbells Creek Drive.

Deputies found the body of a man who lived in the building.

Deputies say they believe the manner of death is homicide.

More information is expected to be released Friday. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

