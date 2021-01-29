Firefighters are battling a large structure fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a massive fire in the Cross Lanes area.

Dispatchers got a call just before 5 a.m. Friday regarding a fire at a structure on Marion Terrace, just off of Washington Street West.

The dispatcher told WSAZ no one is trapped inside the structure and so far, no injuries have been reported.

Several fire departments are fighting the fire.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene gathering information.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.