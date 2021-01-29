Advertisement

Four COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

As of Friday, there are 48 new cases.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the deaths include a 90-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman (died Jan. 8), an 85-year-old woman (died Jan. 12)  and a 92-year-old woman (died Jan. 11). The total number of deaths is 234.

As of Friday, there are 48 new cases and 11,134 overall.

There are 1,699 active cases.

20 additional recoveries have been reported. Overall, 9,201 people have recovered.

