Kanawha Co. Schools officials: About half of teachers have first vaccine dose

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In Kanawha County, the task of protecting teachers against coronavirus is set for another round.

As of Friday, 50% of county education employees have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This percentage is taken out of all 3,500 employees, and includes substitutes and coaches who do not teach inside of a classroom.

“Finally we’re down to the point where we can get subs and some of our coaches,” said Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams.

Some teachers under age 50 have also had the chance to get a vaccine. Briana Warner, a spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools, says this is because there are surpluses in some vaccine batches. As a result, they sometimes have extra doses to give to other teachers. Warner says the county doesn’t yet have a number of teachers under 50 in the county who have received a vaccination.

After getting doses to thousand of employees, Williams says second doses will resume next week. The county has not yet released a day and time for the first event.

Students in the district, however, are set to return to a five-day, in-person schedule on Monday, Feb. 8.

“All students who chose in person will be in school five days a week,” Williams said. “If you are on e-learning or virtual, you’ll stay on e-learning or virtual.”

Teachers who have not received their first dose have to sign up thorough the state’s portal. Access to the site can be found on the homepage at WSAZ.com. Tap here for more.

