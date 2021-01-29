Advertisement

Man accused in armed robbery arrested

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that happened Tuesday at a convenience store parking lot in Huntington.

David Michael Weaver was arrested Wednesday in Ceredo and charged with two counts of first-degree armed robbery.

According to Huntington Police, Weaver has an extensive criminal history, spanning numerous states and has previously been charged with grand theft auto, carjacking and armed robbery.

His arrest stems from an incident at the Sheetz gas station in the west end of Huntington.

Officers responded to the business that day for a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot. Officers located two men who stated they were approached by a man with a gun when walking to their vehicle.

The victims’ told officers the man took their wallets, keys and took off in the vehicle.

The car was recovered a short time later along 20th Street West.

On January 27, one of the victims observed the suspect at a tire shop in the West End of Huntington and called 911.

He left before officers arrived, but was located in Ceredo. A detective with the Huntington Police Department, along with members of the Ceredo and Kenova police departments, arrested Weaver.

