Man accused of sexually abusing girl in Carter County

William R. Workman, 24, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and incest, troopers say.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man faces several charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, Kentucky State Police said Thursday.

William R. Workman, 24, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and incest, troopers say.

The victim told investigators the abuse started before she turned 12.

Investigators say Workman ran when he was approached by troopers and Carter County Sheriff’s Department deputies, but he was caught a short time later.

Workman was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

