Man arrested on several drug charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says one man is behind bars after a search warrant lead to an arrest.

Deputies and Kentucky State Police executed the search warrant in the Ashcamp area.

Officers found five ounces of crystal methamphetamine, suboxone strips, xanax tablets and three firearms, along with approximately $1000 in cash.

Adam Little, 64, of Ashcamp, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.