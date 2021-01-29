Advertisement

Man arrested on several drug charges

Deputies and Kentucky State Police executed the search warrant in the Ashcamp area.
Deputies and Kentucky State Police executed the search warrant in the Ashcamp area.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says one man is behind bars after a search warrant lead to an arrest.

Deputies and Kentucky State Police executed the search warrant in the Ashcamp area.

Officers found five ounces of crystal methamphetamine, suboxone strips, xanax tablets and three firearms, along with approximately $1000 in cash.

Adam Little, 64, of Ashcamp, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, dog found dead inside of van
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s...
Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

Latest News

Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One person injured in shooting
Convicted fraudster Robert Jones arrested on new charges
Convicted fraudster arrested on new charges
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,608 new cases, 57 more deaths
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris