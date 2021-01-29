Advertisement

Medical cannabis dispensary permits announced, patient registration available next week

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Office of Medical Cannabis announced Friday that West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can register to receive medical cannabis beginning at noon Wednesday, February 3.

To register patients can click here.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health and the OMC released the successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensary permits.

Recipients of these permits will be allowed to operate retail locations within West Virginia for certified patients.

A full list of dispensary permit holders can be found here.

Registration does not mean that medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained. The industry is working to build out facilities in West Virginia and the patient card is valid only in West Virginia and offers no legal protections for products obtained outside the West Virginia medical cannabis system. All patients must register online as there is no paper option.

The list of physicians registered to certify patients with a serious medical condition as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available here.

“Even during this pandemic, the Office of Medical Cannabis has been working hard to advance the program and to achieve these steps to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: Pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

