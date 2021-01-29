No vaccination without an appointment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People who have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County should wait for a call before showing up for the shot.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, people have been showing up without an appointment and this is causing problems for people who do have an appointment.

It’s important to register for the vaccine then wait for the call from the health department for an appointment.

The Health Department says no one gets vaccinated without an appointment, and just because you registered doesn’t mean you’re receiving a call that same day.

The confirmation text you receive after you register does not mean you have an appointment to get a vaccine that same day.

Again, a county official with the health department will call you when it’s your turn to get the vaccine. That’s when you will be given an appointment to come to a clinic.

