Advertisement

No vaccination without an appointment

COVID-19 vaccine prepared for health care workers on Friday in Charleston.
COVID-19 vaccine prepared for health care workers on Friday in Charleston.(WSAZ)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People who have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County should wait for a call before showing up for the shot.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, people have been showing up without an appointment and this is causing problems for people who do have an appointment.

It’s important to register for the vaccine then wait for the call from the health department for an appointment.

The Health Department says no one gets vaccinated without an appointment, and just because you registered doesn’t mean you’re receiving a call that same day.

The confirmation text you receive after you register does not mean you have an appointment to get a vaccine that same day.

Again, a county official with the health department will call you when it’s your turn to get the vaccine. That’s when you will be given an appointment to come to a clinic.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming...
Man at center of WSAZ investigation arrested for allegedly scamming woman for thousands of dollars
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being...
Man who shot at Charleston Police officer sentenced

Latest News

The fire is at a structure on Marion Terrace, just off of Washington Street West.
Firefighters are battling a large structure fire
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
The Putnam County Commission on Thursday allocated $1.2 million in CARES funding toward a...
Putnam County Commission approves broadband fiber-optic internet project