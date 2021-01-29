Officials warn of “alarming” increase in overdose deaths

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office says there is an alarming increase in overdose deaths across the county.

The says there have been eight confirmed fatal overdoses in the last 30 days, with four other suspected cases, depending on autopsy and lab results, bringing the likely total to 12.

Officials say in most cases, multiple substances have been involved, but the drug fentanyl has been the lead contributor in all of the deaths.

The coroner says there were only 25 overdose-related deaths in the county within the last 12 months. Before that, there had only been four fatal overdoses in a single-day period.

“The dangerous drug fentanyl, has been the deadly culprit in all of these cases. Methamphetamine and a mixture of other substances have also been repeatedly observed, with fentanyl and methamphetamine being the most common combination revealed. This combination of drugs is commonly sold on the street as a ‘speed ball.’ The reason fentanyl is so deadly is due to its significantly higher potency than other opioids like heroin,” says Coroner Ben Mack.

“These deaths have occurred throughout our county, from Ironton and Coal Grove to South Point and Proctorville. The victims have ranged from ages 22 to 61, showing that there is no group of substance users that are safe.”

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office hope to use this as a warning of the increased presence of such a dangerous illegal substance in the area.

“We are aggressively investigating all leads and contacts in our efforts to track down the source of these deadly substances,” says Sheriff Lawless.

“In light of these troubling deaths, we will seek to aggressively bring charges and convict those responsible for bringing these substances into our community,” said Prosecutor Anderson.

“Although I discourage anyone from using any illicit substances, this should serve as a warning to those that routinely do to exercise extreme caution such as using smaller amounts, never using drugs alone, and having the rescue drug naloxone (Narcan) available,” said Coroner Mack, who also serves an emergency physician.

“We are now utilizing a faster and safer lab technology from oral fluid samples. This has enabled us to typically have results in hand within 72 hours, rather than the previous turnaround time of two weeks. We are now able to identify and quantify the involved drugs faster. This will allow law enforcement to link cases and track down the source of these fatalities. I hope that this information will serve as a warning of the increased danger of drug use in our area and lead those who are addicted to seek out resources for recovery,” Coroner Mack said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.