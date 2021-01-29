Ohio school vaccination schedule released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The vaccination schedule for Ohio K-12 schools, including public, private and career-tech institutions has been released.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement on Friday. Click below to find out what counties are in each week.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” DeWine said. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

Lawrence County is the only local county that falls under the final week of the schedule, which starts Feb. 22. Ironton Superintendent Joseph Geletka says he was hoping his staff wouldn’t have to wait that long.

“Would I hope my staff would have access to it sooner? Absolutely, but it is a process,” Geletka said. “We are all in this fight together. We’re just going to have to slog through it. I’d like to know how we got on that list to be at the very end, but I’m not sure anyone is going to provide us with that information.”

He says they took a survey among school staff, and close to three-fourths want the vaccine as soon as it’s available.

“I think it’s going to ease a lot of tensions and make people feel a lot more comfortable,” he said.

Gallia County is listed in week two of the schedule, which begins Feb. 8. Gallipolis City Schools Superintendent Craig Wright says they’re back to five days of in-person learning after going remote only from Dec. 8 through Jan. 15 due to COVID issues.

He’s hoping the vaccine will translate to not having to go full remote again.

“From a district standpoint, we want to get that vaccine out there for our staff as quickly as possible, first and foremost for their safety, and then two to ensure that we can continue in-school learning throughout the school year,” Wright said.

This plan makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated. It is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date.

The governor’s office says for the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.

You can learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites from administrators.

Athens County is located in week one. The Vinton County school district will start to receive vaccines beginning Feb. 8. Jackson, Meigs, Pike and Scioto counties are in week three.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.