Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Barboursville Police are investigating after three suspects went and damaged the restroom at the Huntington Mall.

Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s restroom with tools and destroyed it.

They disconnected the water supply which flooded the bathroom and caused extensive damage, investigators say.

The three suspects then left the mall and drove away.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police department at 304-736-5203 ext 410.

