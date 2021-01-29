Advertisement

Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By WDAM staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 2-year-old girl died Friday after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting on New Hope Road Friday morning.

The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun.

The Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, dog found dead inside of van
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s...
Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T econ aid plan
A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff
Massachusetts company makes progress on flying car
A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One person injured in shooting