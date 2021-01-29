Advertisement

Two people, dog found dead inside of van

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people and a dog were found dead inside of a van Friday morning, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cabell County Sheriff tells WSAZ.com at this point, the cause of death appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

The van was found in a parking lot at eastern heights along Route 60.

Law enforcement received the report around 9 a.m. Friday.

Deputies were on scene Friday morning and afternoon investigating.

The bodies will be sent for an autopsy, the sheriff says.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s...
Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

Latest News

Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One person injured in shooting
Convicted fraudster Robert Jones arrested on new charges
Convicted fraudster arrested on new charges
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,608 new cases, 57 more deaths
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris