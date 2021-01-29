Two people, dog found dead inside of van

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people and a dog were found dead inside of a van Friday morning, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cabell County Sheriff tells WSAZ.com at this point, the cause of death appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

The van was found in a parking lot at eastern heights along Route 60.

Law enforcement received the report around 9 a.m. Friday.

Deputies were on scene Friday morning and afternoon investigating.

The bodies will be sent for an autopsy, the sheriff says.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.