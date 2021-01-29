Advertisement

UK HealthCare, KDMC announce partnership to improve healthcare in tri-state area

Two major healthcare providers in Kentucky have announced a partnership aimed to create better...
Two major healthcare providers in Kentucky have announced a partnership aimed to create better access to healthcare for patients throughout Kentucky, southern Ohio, and West Virginia.(Andrew Colegrove/WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two major healthcare providers in Kentucky have announced a partnership aimed to create better access to healthcare for patients throughout Kentucky, southern Ohio, and West Virginia.

King’s Daughters Health System and UK HealthCare announced the partnership Friday.

Final details of the partnership are not expected to be finalized until April, but officials from both organizations tell WSAZ the partnership will create new opportunities for both organizations to better serve patients in the tri-state area.

“Our goal in entering into this partnership is to strengthen local healthcare,” KDMC President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch said. “Not just in Ashland and eastern Kentucky, but throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.” King’s Daughters has enjoyed a longstanding, positive relationship with UK HealthCare, Whitlatch noted, including an affiliation with UK’s Markey Cancer Center. “We are excited to begin working more closely with our friends at UK HealthCare and being able to provide even better care, greater access, and advanced technology to our communities through this partnership.”

“This is a win-win situation for two strong organizations,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK executive vice president for health affairs. “This partnership builds on our existing relationship and creates mutual alignment between our two organizations,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, dog found dead inside of van
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s...
Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

Latest News

Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One person injured in shooting
Convicted fraudster Robert Jones arrested on new charges
Convicted fraudster arrested on new charges
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,608 new cases, 57 more deaths
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris