UK HealthCare, KDMC announce partnership to improve healthcare in tri-state area

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two major healthcare providers in Kentucky have announced a partnership aimed to create better access to healthcare for patients throughout Kentucky, southern Ohio, and West Virginia.

King’s Daughters Health System and UK HealthCare announced the partnership Friday.

Final details of the partnership are not expected to be finalized until April, but officials from both organizations tell WSAZ the partnership will create new opportunities for both organizations to better serve patients in the tri-state area.

“Our goal in entering into this partnership is to strengthen local healthcare,” KDMC President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch said. “Not just in Ashland and eastern Kentucky, but throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.” King’s Daughters has enjoyed a longstanding, positive relationship with UK HealthCare, Whitlatch noted, including an affiliation with UK’s Markey Cancer Center. “We are excited to begin working more closely with our friends at UK HealthCare and being able to provide even better care, greater access, and advanced technology to our communities through this partnership.”

“This is a win-win situation for two strong organizations,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK executive vice president for health affairs. “This partnership builds on our existing relationship and creates mutual alignment between our two organizations,” he said.

