UK men’s basketball game against Texas cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests

(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky (WSAZ) -- The Kentucky men’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause, including the cancellation of Saturday’s game vs. Texas, due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.

The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements.

UK ticket holders will receive further communication via email, including if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season.

For games that are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season. This is the first cancellation of the season for Kentucky. UK’s previously scheduled games vs. Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols within those programs. Make-up dates for those games have not been determined.

