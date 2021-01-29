Advertisement

Village employees get AEDs for the first time in South Point, Ohio

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - When responding to emergencies, Cpl. Cody Pennington says response time is crucial.

“Nine times out of ten, we’re beating our squads to calls, just because we’re on the road 24/7,” Pennington said.

However, now equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), Pennington has a sense of relief knowing time will be saved.

“If we have this AED with us, then we can go ahead and get the process started, so it’s all ready when the ambulance gets here and they can do their thing and help us save lives,” Pennington said.

South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin says South Point has never had AEDs before, because they were too expensive. However with a roughly $100,000 refund from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, the village has been able to purchase eight new AEDs.

“One will go in each police car, two in our fire trucks, and other village offices,” Gaskin said.

With a step-by-step process, the mayor said departments receiving these AEDs will be able to quickly learn how to use them.

“It will also even tell you what kind of CPR you are doing. If you’re doing it deep enough, if you’re doing it fast enough and if you’re doing OK. It will almost give you a pat on the back, telling you that you’re doing good CPR,” Gaskin said.

It represents having a life-saving medical device on hand, all to help people like Pennington better serve his community.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming...
Man at center of WSAZ investigation arrested for allegedly scamming woman for thousands of dollars
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being...
Man who shot at Charleston Police officer sentenced

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine prepared for health care workers on Friday in Charleston.
No vaccination without an appointment
The fire is at a structure on Marion Terrace, just off of Washington Street West.
Firefighters are battling a large structure fire
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
The Putnam County Commission on Thursday allocated $1.2 million in CARES funding toward a...
Putnam County Commission approves broadband fiber-optic internet project