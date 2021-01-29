Village employees get AEDs for the first time in South Point, Ohio

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - When responding to emergencies, Cpl. Cody Pennington says response time is crucial.

“Nine times out of ten, we’re beating our squads to calls, just because we’re on the road 24/7,” Pennington said.

However, now equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), Pennington has a sense of relief knowing time will be saved.

“If we have this AED with us, then we can go ahead and get the process started, so it’s all ready when the ambulance gets here and they can do their thing and help us save lives,” Pennington said.

South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin says South Point has never had AEDs before, because they were too expensive. However with a roughly $100,000 refund from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, the village has been able to purchase eight new AEDs.

“One will go in each police car, two in our fire trucks, and other village offices,” Gaskin said.

With a step-by-step process, the mayor said departments receiving these AEDs will be able to quickly learn how to use them.

“It will also even tell you what kind of CPR you are doing. If you’re doing it deep enough, if you’re doing it fast enough and if you’re doing OK. It will almost give you a pat on the back, telling you that you’re doing good CPR,” Gaskin said.

It represents having a life-saving medical device on hand, all to help people like Pennington better serve his community.

