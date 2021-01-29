Advertisement

Virgin Hyperloop provides more detail on W.Va. facility

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you ask the people at Virgin Hyperloop, their work isn’t just a job ... it’s their passion.

“The thing that keeps me at the company is not the tech, per se,” said Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience for Virgin Hyperloop. “We’re here because of what the tech enables.”

“This week, Virgin Hyperloop released their first glimpse of what the experience of riding the new high-speed mode of transportation will look like.”

“At the end of the day, if it’s not approachable, no one will ride it,” Luchian said. “Our dreams of creating a new mode of mass transportation that is comfortable, convenient and accessible and safe for all people, it dissipates if no one is willing to get on it.”

Virgin Hyperloop says that developing that level of approachability is exactly what the Hyperloop Certification Center in West Virginia will be used for.

“The point of the certification center is to really show and demonstrate all of those real commercial pieces that are the actual operation features of the system and prove that those are all safe,” said Virgin Hyperloop Business Development Manager Kristen Hammer.

Hammer is one of many working on the ground in West Virginia and says it will still be months before the facility breaks ground.

“This year is really us just buckling down, locking down the design, locking down the schedule, all the jobs align with that,” Hammer said. “Next year will probably be the start of construction, but it’s going to be a phased approach.”

Officials at Virgin Hyperloop also told WSAZ that more details about the project will be announced in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, dog found dead inside of van
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s...
Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

Latest News

Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One person injured in shooting
Convicted fraudster Robert Jones arrested on new charges
Convicted fraudster arrested on new charges
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,608 new cases, 57 more deaths
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris