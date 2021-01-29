Advertisement

Walmart offers free delivery for limited time

Orders must be at least $50.
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.(Source: STRINGR, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) – Walmart is offering free grocery delivery for a limited time.

The offer celebrates the retailer’s 3,000th store location to have delivery service.

The option recently became available in Harker Heights, Texas.

Customers at any Walmart location can get free deliveries up to three times by using the code “delivery” at checkout.

Orders must be at least $50.

The service is an extension of Walmart’s curbside pickup option.

