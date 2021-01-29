Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Wednesday night snowfall has left behind a nice snow cover across the region, so where skies clear overnight lows will dip into the teens (20s where it stays cloudy).

Friday will dawn with a frosted sunrise points west while clouds start the day on a duller note points east toward I-77 and I-79. But a rapid improvement in sky condition will unfold as a brisk north wind and blue sky invade for a polar landscape of a day. The afternoon wall to wall blue will fight a battle with the snow on the ground in attempting a temperature rebound. In the end temperatures sill inch toward or above 32 degrees only to fall back inti the teens by Saturday morning.

Saturday will dawn with a red sky only to see the morning sun give way to afternoon clouds. Highs will make the upper 30s.

Saturday night a potent western storm will send a shield of snow, sleet and icy cold rain our way so overnight into Sunday morning may be a hazard for travelers.

Sunday’s weather will be site specific as a cold rain and sleet will join with low clouds and fog to paint a miserable day across the region. Snow and ice accumulations pre-dawn thru mid-morning would be common in Ohio and Central WV with Northern Kentucky and the I-64 zone on the rain-sleet-snow fence.

Monday into Tuesday an accumulation of snow and colder air looks to funnel back into the region.

