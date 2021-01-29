West Virginia surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Friday, 23 additional people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,006.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 29, 2021, there have been 1,899,155 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 119,467 total cases.

The deaths include a 77-year old male from Taylor County, a 64-year old male from Tyler County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 64-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Randolph County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, a 71-year old male from Barbour County, a 76-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Lincoln County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, a 49-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year old female from Wayne County.

There are 905 new cases.

22,570 are active cases.

94,891 people have recovered.

183,390 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 59,047 people are fully vaccinated. To sign up for the vaccine or for more information, click here.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,098), Berkeley (8,813), Boone (1,414), Braxton (740), Brooke (1,902), Cabell (6,999), Calhoun (211), Clay (349), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,353), Gilmer (567), Grant (986), Greenbrier (2,221), Hampshire (1,365), Hancock (2,466), Hardy (1,201), Harrison (4,407), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,299), Kanawha (10,992), Lewis (838), Lincoln (1,124), Logan (2,398), Marion (3,290), Marshall (2,771), Mason (1,528), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (3,887), Mineral (2,466), Mingo (1,906), Monongalia (7,029), Monroe (879), Morgan (863), Nicholas (1,041), Ohio (3,361), Pendleton (557), Pleasants (766), Pocahontas (555), Preston (2,408), Putnam (3,802), Raleigh (4,107), Randolph (2,196), Ritchie (556), Roane (462), Summers (663), Taylor (1,004), Tucker (451), Tyler (566), Upshur (1,471), Wayne (2,331), Webster (247), Wetzel (991), Wirt (325), Wood (6,470), Wyoming (1,562).

